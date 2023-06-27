Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros, YouTube | Tagged: breaking bad, bryan cranston, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, lex luthor, superman

Bryan Cranston on Calls for Him to Play Lex Luthor: "Lazy Fancasting"

During Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Bryan Cranston discusses fans wanting him to play Lex Luthor and Commissioner Gordon.

As you might've heard, casting on DC Studios co-head and writer & director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is reportedly close to the finish line (though our interests lie elsewhere). So now seems as good of a time as any to check in on someone you definitely know who fans have wanted to be cast as Lex Luthor for years (as well as an important character in the Batman universe, too). But while a lot of folks may have wanted Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) to go toe-to-toe with The Man of Steel, Cranston has his own thoughts on the matter – and they involve the term "lazy fancasting."

In the following episodes of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast (beginning at around the 39:40 mark), Cranston discusses how he can appreciate a genre film (like an actioner) without necessarily wanting to star in it and that his decisions are based on the specific project and what it can offer an actor. From there, Horowitz and Cranston get into the topic of lazy fancasting, referring back to Cranston's Breaking Bad/Heisenberg days and how fans were pushing him to portray Lex Luthor (or Commissioner Gordon) simply because (as Cranston saw it) he played a bald, bearded, not-so-nice character. From there, Cranston comes up with a great idea for a website that we're hoping he's already claimed the rights for (which still hasn't been claimed, it appears).

James Gunn & Michael Rosenbaum on Lex Luthor & "Superman: Legacy"

When Michael Rosenbaum and Gunn shifted the conversation to Superman and "Legacy" during a recent episode of the Inside of You podcast, Rosenbaum brought up a topic very near and dear to his heart – Lex Luthor. Though Rosenbaum said he assumed Lex would be in the film, Gunn made it clear that info never came from him. So from a purely hypothetical standpoint, Rosenbaum asks Gunn that if there is a Lex Luthor that he be "grounded and real" and true to the character's core – an approach Gunn seemed to agree with (after referring to Rosenbaum as "definitely the best Lex"). Here's a look at the complete episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!