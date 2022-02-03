Bryan Danielson to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite: We're Taking Over

Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson officially started what could grow into the most interesting angle in wrestling in 2022, and The Chadster think's that's just so unfair. After watching Jon Moxley since his return from rehab, Danielson finally made his move after Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta (replacing a disgraced Brian Kendrick) in the opening match of AEW Dynamite. Climbing in the ring to confront the former AEW Champion and his former WWE colleague, Danielson laid out not a challenge but a proposal: join him, and they can rule AEW and mentor the next generation of professional wrestling.

What is Danielson playing at? Everybody knows that NXT 2.0 trains the next generation of professional wrestling, or, as it is more accurately called, sports entertainment. To claim otherwise, especially that the next generation could be trained in AEW, which exists as a company solely to give something to do to people who were fired by Vince McMahon for cost-cutting measures, is so disrespectful and a slap in the face to everything Mr. McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business. And that Danielson used the acting skills he perfected during his time in WWE to expertly deliver this promo was icing on the cake, or, in The Chadster's opinion, salt in the wounds. Auughh man! So unfair!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mox Had Very Nice, Very Evil Onlookers for His Match Against Wheeler Yuta | AEW Dynamite, 2/2/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdqp_eAcfpE)

Moxley got through the entire promo without saying a word, instead reacting only to Danielson and the crowd, which, despite initially booing Danielson for his heelish attitude of late, couldn't help but cheer on the prospect of an AEW stable led by Danielson and Moxley, which just goes to show how the audience doesn't understand the first thing about the professional wrestling business. Danielson and Moxley are practically suggesting they form their own New World Order of wrestling, a New New World Order, brother.

Will Moxley accept? The Chadster hopes not. The last thing The Chadster wants to see is the NNWO running rampant over AEW, and AEW running rampant over The Chadster's beloved WWE in the ratings. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

