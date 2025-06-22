Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy/Firefly Crossover, Revival, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Crystal Lake, Buffy/Firefly, The Last of Us, Tracker, Revival, Star Trek & William Shatner, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Trump/Iran, Peacock's Crystal Lake, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Firefly, HBO's The Last of Us, Full House & Bob Saget, CBS's Tracker, The Walking Dead & Jeffrey Dean Morgan, SYFY's Revival, Star Trek & William Shatner, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Trump/Iran, Crystal Lake, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Firefly, The Last of Us, Tracker, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Revival, Star Trek & William Shatner, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 22, 2025:

SNL 50 Rewind: When Trump's Crew Vacationed at "The White Lotus"

Trump Addressing Iran Strike at 10PM ET; ABC, NBC, CBS Live Coverage

Crystal Lake Showrunner Has Familiar Face Working "Hot Set" Security

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E06 Overview, Images Released

Buffy, Angel Star James Marsters on Spike/"Firefly" Crossover Plans

The Last of Us Offers The ABCs of Most Memorable Season 2 Moments

Full House Cast's Mothers No Fans of Bob Saget's Adult Humor: Barber

Tracker Season 3 Gets to "Nitty-Gritty" of Mom Mystery: Justin Hartley

The Walking Dead: JDM's Tough Love Lesson in Social Media Etiquette

Revival: Updated Season 1 Ep 3: "Reality Check" Image Gallery Released

Star Trek: Paramount Highlights TOS William Shatner; Will He Return?

Buffy, Bridgerton & Interview with the Vampire: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: How Simon Pegg Got Us Thinking About a TOS/SNW Crossover

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Your Preview/Viewing Guide!

Doctor Who: What's Wrong with a Blonde Woman Playing The Doctor?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!