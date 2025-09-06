Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, AJ Lee, Gunn: DCU/DC Comics & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy, AJ Lee, Countdown, Helluva Boss, Peacemaker & Superman, Gunn & DCU/DC Comics, Howard Stern, and more!

Article Summary Countdown highlights Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho and the cast at their hilarious blooper best.

AJ Lee returns on a history-making episode of WWE SmackDown, adding excitement for wrestling fans.

James Gunn clarifies why DC Comics isn't canon to the new DCU, at least for now.

Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch also updates Helluva Boss, Peacemaker, Buffy, Superman, Life is Strange, Ultraman, and more

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 6, 2025:

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Welcomes Chloé Zhao to Instagram & More

AJ Lee Returns on Most Historic Episode of WWE SmackDown Ever

WWE SmackDown Tonight: John Cena's Last Appearance in Chicago

Countdown: Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho & More at Their Blooper Best

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Sequel Preview: Meet Darth Revan

Need Help, Helluva Boss Fans? The I.M.P. Are Waiting For Your Call

Life is Strange Set for Live-Action Series Adaptation from Prime Video

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Hits Madrid for Season 3 Premiere Event

Peacemaker: Corenswet, Cena Fuel Those Superman/Season 2 Rumors

James Gunn Explains Why DC Comics Isn't DCU Canon "At This Time"

SiriusXM "Confident We'll Get to the Right Place" with Howard Stern

MTV VMAs 2025: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Performance Set for Sunday Night

Big Mood Series 2: Nicola Coughlan & Lydia West Signal Filming Start

The Paper Season 1 Review: "The Office" Spinoff Hits The Right Notes

Shinjuku Sugar Fox: Swindells, "Sex Education" Team Set for New Series

The Whitest Kids U Know's MARS Blu-Ray Arriving in Early 2026

Ultraman Series 60th Anniversary Project Begins 2-Year Celebration

