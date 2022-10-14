Bupkis: Peacock Shares Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci Preview Image

Back in April, Peacock announced it was getting into the Pete Davidson business in a big way with the upcoming comedy series Bupkis. Written, starring & executive produced by the Saturday Night Live alum, the project grabbed a tone more attention when Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) and Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, My Cousin Vinny) signed on to play Davidson's mother and grandfather, respectively. With production currently underway, the streaming service is sharing a first-look image of Davidson and Pesci from the season's third episode, "The Florida Project." The half-hour live-action comedy is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is well known (and done well with). The show is expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with some unapologetically R-rated storytelling.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, when news of the series order was first announced. "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television." Considering the success that Davidson has had recently with his SNL run, recent & upcoming feature film appearances, and more (like doing a great job co-hosting a live New Year's Eve event with Miley Cyrus), it's no surprise that the project was highly sought-after by both streaming services and cable networks. With Judah Miller serving as showrunner as well as writing & executive producing, Peacock's Bupkis also finds series star Davidson writing and executive producing. Jason Orley directs & co-executive produces, with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David, and writer Dave Sirus also executive producing. The half-hour, live-action comedy is produced by Broadway Video and stems from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).