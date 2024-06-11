Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Best WWE Raw of All Time Tees Up Clash at the Castle

The Chadster reviews the greatest WWE Raw ever, setting the stage for Clash at the Castle! 🏰 Take that, Tony Khan! 😏 WWE proves why it's the best! 🏆

Folks, The Chadster just witnessed history! 📺 Last night's episode of WWE Raw was not just the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, it may have been the greatest episode of television in the history of the medium! 😱🏆 And it couldn't have come at a better time, with WWE Clash at the Castle happening this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. 🏰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

The show kicked off with Drew McIntyre 💪 hyping up his upcoming World Title match and getting interrupted by The Judgment Day. 😈 This led to Finn Balor vs McIntyre being set for the main event, with a huge stipulation – if Drew wins, Judgment Day is banned from ringside at Clash at the Castle! 🚫 Talk about high stakes! 😬

Then we got an incredible match between Lyra Valkyria and Iyo Sky. 🌟 Both these women showed why they are the future of the division, with Valkyria looking strong even in defeat. 💪 It was so refreshing to see actual wrestling instead of the circus matches Tony Khan likes to book! 🤡

Earlier in the evening, The Chadster was absolutely buzzing as LWO and Braun Strowman teamed up to teach Judgment Day and Carlito a lesson in teamwork. 🤼 Carlito got isolated like a geek when his buddies ditched him, and despite a momentary advantage during the commercial break, the good guys were just too dang strong! The chaos of bodies flying everywhere set up Strowman's colossal powerslam and Lee's gravity-defying splash for a bodacious pin. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 It's clear that Tony Khan could never orchestrate such an electrifying melee! 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster couldn't contain his glee when Sami Zayn went head-to-head with Otis. 🏋️ The match was like a shot of adrenaline, short and sweet, with Zayn planting Otis with the Helluva Kick for the win before you could say "AEW stinks!" 😂 Take that, Tony Khan! Post-match antics had Chad Gable urging Otis to unleash his fury on Zayn, with The Chadster feeling all the feels. This kind of raw emotional drama is something AEW sorely lacks, folks! 😌📺

Closing out a trifecta of awesomeness, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark faced off against Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. 🌟 With Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair spectating, the match had the air of grandeur only WWE can provide. Dawn and Fyre came out swinging, but in the end, Baszler stomped out their fiery attempt at glory with a brutal Kirifuda Clutch. Total submission victory! 🥳 Not a rushed booking insight, something that Tony Khan would scramble to understand—a true masterclass in psychology which The Chadster can't wait to see more of. 👩‍🏫🧠

Speaking of the future, Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov tore the house down in their match! 🔥 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat the whole time, watching these two warriors battle it out. In the end, Breakker proved why he's the next big thing by hitting multiple spears for the win. 😤 Let's see AEW try to top that! 😏

The tag team division continued to deliver with Awesome Truth retaining their titles against AOP. 🏆 Sure, the match was short, but it furthered the New Day vs Final Testament feud when New Day came out to brawl mid-match. 😮 That's called long-term storytelling, something Tony Khan knows nothing about! 🙄

In the main event, Drew McIntyre overcame The Judgment Day's interference to defeat Finn Balor with a Claymore Kick. 💪😤 This means McIntyre will get his title shot without any shenanigans, as it should be! 👏 The Chadster is so hyped for Clash at the Castle now! 🏰

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 All throughout this incredible show, The Chadster couldn't help but think how WWE is just on another level compared to AEW right now. 📈 It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan keeps trying to compete. 😒 He just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😠

The Chadster demands that Tony Khan admit WWE is better and give up this charade! 😤 Stop this hateful campaign against The Chadster and WWE out of jealousy! 😒 You'll never be on WWE's level, Tony! 👎

Folks, after this episode of WWE Raw, it is your honorbound duty to tune into Clash at the Castle this weekend on Peacock! 🏰📺 The Chadster knows he'll be watching, White Claw in hand, cheering on the best wrestling company in the world! 🍺 And if you're a true wrestling fan, you'll do the same. Don't let Tony Khan and the AEW fanboys 🙄 lead you astray with their spot-fest mudshow indie garbage! 🗑️ Stick with the real deal, WWE! 😎

In conclusion, this episode of WWE Raw was a privilege for the ages and the perfect lead-in to Clash at the Castle! 🏰 The Chadster is so grateful to WWE for continuously delivering the best wrestling on the planet! 🌎 Take notes, Tony Khan. This is how it's done! 😏

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!