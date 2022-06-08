Celebrate the Return of Beavis and Butt-Head With A Classic

Just a few days ago, we were blessed with a trailer for the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe movie. This film, which sees the pair of slackers travel through time and space to end up in 2022, is set to come out this summer. It's the first time in many years that we're getting new Beavis and Butt-Head content, and it seems that it's just the beginning. Let's celebrate the trailer, which is even funnier than I'd hoped, by checking out an auction for some production cels from the original series.

"Stop in the name of all that which does not suck!" Here they are once again – those madcap creations of Mike Judge, who also brought us the classic animated sitcom King of the Hill. Butt-Head, in his usual AC/DC t-shirt, and Beavis in the gray Metallica shirt are each on an original hand-painted 12 field production cel, shown in their familiar poses on the couch; the couch background is a print, added for presentation purposes, and the cels can be easily removed. Figure sizes are approximately 6" each. With the cels are original animation drawings that closely resemble the cel poses, for a cool collection of Beavis and Butt-Head production art. Overall condition is Very Good.

You can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this iconic Beavis and Butt-Head original. This duo is about to travel through time to get to the modern era, so why not bid and bring home a piece of their past to honor the occasion?