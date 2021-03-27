Cesaro to Face Seth Rollins in WrestleMania Grudge Match

Cesaro has found himself on the card for WrestleMania, and with Seth Rollins for an opponent, the match might not even be relegated to the pre-show! Rollins and Cesaro have been feuding with each other since Rollins returned from paternity leave, but things came to head this week on WWE Smackdown. Now, Rollins and Cesaro will settle their differences on the grandest stage of them all. On the main card. Probably. Well, we can hope, at least.

A press release on WWE.com contains the details:

When Seth Rollins finally came back to SmackDown, his return was unwelcome in the eyes of many fellow blue brand Superstars, but perhaps no one objected more than Cesaro. Rollins' frustration that night prompted an all-out assault on The Swiss Cyborg, leading to a dizzying response from Cesaro two weeks later in the form of an incredible Cesaro Swing: a clear message that he would not be embracing any of Rollins' visions. The fast-intensifying rivalry has seen Cesaro score an impressive win over Murphy, a former disciple of Rollins, and SmackDown's Savior answering back with a win against Cesaro's former Tag Team Championship partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, at WWE Fastlane. But when Rollins attempted to shatter Cesaro's career with a Stomp and a steel chair on SmackDown, the bad blood reached a dangerous new level. Now, the bitter animosity can only be settled on The Grandest Stage of Them All, where Rollins has shined many times, while Cesaro aims to earn one of the biggest victories of his WWE career where it matters most. Don't miss WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, streaming live at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

And here's what led up to the match on WWE Smackdown this week:

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10th and April 11th live at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, with a stadium filled (to coronavirus safety levels of acceptable capacity) with actual, live fans. And the two-night card is stacked with weeks to go before the big event.

Night one of WrestleMania this year will see The Miz take on rapper Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman, and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. In championship action, The New Day defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos, Drew McIntyre challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin banned from ringside, and Sasha Banks defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

On WrestleMania night two, Randy Orton takes on the Fiend and Kevin Owens faces Sami Zayn. In championship action, Apollo Crews once again challenges Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Rhea Ripley challenges Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, and the Universal Championship will be defended in a triple threat match between champion Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan. WrestleMania will stream exclusively on Peacock for WWE fans in the United States, while fans internationally can use the WWE Network.