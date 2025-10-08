Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, Opinion, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: chainsaw man

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Offering Exclusive NYCC Merch

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is getting exclusive merch and more during New York Comic Con (NYCC), ahead of the movie's release.

Crunchyroll is excited to announce a new Chainsaw Man merchandise collection inspired by the upcoming movie Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc! This collection features several apparel pieces and will be available at this weekend's NYCC ahead of the feature film's theatrical release.

CHAINSAW MAN – The Movie: Reze Arc

For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji's beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara. Based on the original story by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Serialized in Shueisha's "Shonen Jump+"). Screenplay by Hiroshi Seko. Production by MAPPA.

Crunchyroll is thrilled to reveal a new merchandise collection at this year's New York Comic-Con, created for fans who want to release the chaos and energy of the Devil Hunters. This drop includes limited-edition apparel, high-quality collectibles, and vol. 19 of the Chainsaw Man manga. From gritty, urban streetwear designs to premium figures and accessories, every piece is built to immerse fans in the world of Chainsaw Man in preparation for the next chapter of the highly popular story created by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

This collection is a must-have for fans eager to get their hands on official merch tied directly to the upcoming, long-awaited feature film, which comes to theaters via Sony Pictures/Crunchyroll on October 24, 2025.

WHEN: Live on the Crunchyroll Store Monday, October 6, at New York Comic Con-Con Thursday, October 9 – Sunday, October 12

WHERE: The Crunchyroll Store Booth @ New York Comic-Con BOOTH # 1653

WHAT: The collection includes :

