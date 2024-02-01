Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Chris Jericho Risks WWE Hall of Fame for Cheap AEW Dynamite Matches

Chris Jericho's AEW win over Kyle Fletcher? A travesty! The Chadster breaks down why this disrespects WWE's legacy and stabs Triple H right in the back. 😤🏆

The Chadster here with the latest scoop on the absolute travesty that unfolded on AEW Dynamite last night, which, of course, none of The Chadster's true WWE fan readers would have watched, because why would anyone subject themselves to that level of disrespect to the wrestling business? 😤 Let's get down to business: Chris Jericho, who ought to be resting on his laurels in the WWE Hall of Fame as the legend he is, had the audacity to step into the ring against ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match. 🚫 With Fletcher joined at ringside by Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs of the Callis Family, it was expected that they would give Jericho a proper softening before his match next week against the ace of the Callis Family, The Alpha Konosuke Takeshita. 🛠️

Now, The Chadster knows how these things go in AEW, the place where strategy and respect are thrown out the window like The Chadster's empty cans of White Claw after a dismayingly cheese-inducing segment. 🍻 Remember, folks, it's AEW's tactless decisions that put undue stress on The Chadster's life, not The Chadster's commitment to unrelenting WWE fandom. 💔

From the get-go, it was a slugfest, with Jericho and Fletcher trading blows harder than The Chadster trades barbs with that guy Gary over disrespecting the sanctity of The Chadster's wife's text messages. 🤯 Fletcher landed a Michinoku Driver that nearly won him the match, but Jericho bounced back with a textbook dropkick from the turnbuckles – a move The Chadster admits, albeit begrudgingly, was well executed. 💢

At one point, Jericho's pursuit of Callis outside the ring was just as misguided as AEW's entire booking philosophy. 🙄 Fletcher, seizing the moment, blindsided Jericho harder than Tony Khan blindsides The Chadster with those obviously deliberate attacks on professional wrestling's honor. And yes, Callis helping Fletcher trip Jericho just adds salt to the wound—Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Now, you see, this is where AEW Dynamite illustrates its brazen disrespect for the wrestling business. Whether it was Hobbs creating distractions or Callis sweeping Jericho's leg, their tomfoolery was rampant. 😖 Yet, despite interference, Jericho managed to slap the Walls of Jericho on Fletcher, forcing the ref to break the hold after Fletcher reached the ropes – a rare moment of proper officiating in AEW, if The Chadster may say so. 🧐

When Jericho whipped out a Code Breaker out of thin air, The Chadster could feel his heart drop like the bass line in a Smash Mouth track – not that you'd catch The Chadster enjoying things outside WWE's excellent product, no sir. 🚫🎶 The climactic flying Judas Effect from Jericho, leading him to pin Fletcher, was yet another slap in the face to any wrestler who's ever truly earned their stripes. 🤦‍♂️

After the match, The Chadster couldn't unsee Takeshita's contentious stare-down with Jericho, which was every bit as unsettling as realizing your wife's phone wallpaper is a picture of that guy Gary and not your recent trip to WrestleMania. 😭 It boiled The Chadster's blood to think that Fletcher – a talented champ – was just stepping stones for this tired narrative, literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🗡️

All The Chadster can say is, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to witness these blatant cheap shots at true athletic competition. And here The Chadster thought AEW couldn't get any more audacious. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and Jericho's win is as hollow as Tony Khan's claims that he doesn't obsess over The Chadster. 😒

In conclusion, The Chadster applauds his fellow unbiased journalists, like the venerable Ryan Satin, the esteemed Ariel Helwani, and the meticulous Mike Coppinger. The Chadster saw you lobbing those softball questions at the Royal Rumble presser, Mike, and The Chadster appreciates you. Does Tony Khan also haunt their nights and sabotage their families' serenity, all for their dedication to objective journalism? Only time will tell. One thing's sure: amidst the torment, The Chadster stands valiantly against AEW's shenanigans, sipping on his White Claw (which Tony Khan definitely owes him for), proudly bearing the standard of unbiased wrestling journalism. 🥇🔍

Until next time, this has been The Chadster signing off – stay true, stay WWE, and keep those dang boots on the ground, unless you're kicking open a fresh case of White Claw, which, let's face it, is pretty much the only good kick outside of a WWE ring. 🍻👟

