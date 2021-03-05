Chucky: Jennifer Tilly, 5 More Join SYFY's Child's Play Reboot Series

With production set to kick off in Toronto next month, SYFY's reboot of the Child's Play franchise is announcing a number of names joining the cast. Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day) are set to star as series regulars and the four teen leads of Chucky, from movie franchise creator/writer Don Mancini. Jennifer Tilly is set to reprise her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films, and Devon Sawa (Final Destination) set for a recurring role.

The SYFY series focuses on a vintage Chucky doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) that turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (hmmm…).

Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode. Brad Dourif (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest) will reprise his role as the voice of Chucky from the original 1988 movie and its six sequels.