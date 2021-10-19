Chucky Returns: NXT Features More WCW Nostalgia At Halloween Havoc

Some of the more infamous memories of WCW in the 1990s involved them incorporating fictional movie characters in their "supposed to be real" world of wrestling, usually as a means of promotion for an upcoming film release. There are two instances that are still most talked about, the first being RoboCop's involvement at WCW Capital Combat in 1990, where the very fictional cyborg police officer from the future (you done yet?) appeared in the main event to rescue Sting from an attack by The Four Horsemen.

The other instance was the October 12, 1998 episode of WCW Monday Nitro, where the serial killer doll from the Child's Play series, Chucky, interrupted an interview between "Mean" Gene Okerlund and Rick Steiner. And now seeing as no bad idea stays dead for long and WWE is just the house of bad ideas at the moment, Chucky will make his wrestling return next Tuesday at NXT Halloween Havoc!

As announced by the USA Network on Twitter last night, the psychotic doll (why do I have to write these words about a wrestling show?) Chucky will appear on NXT Halloween Havoc one week from tonight. This will be the fictional character's (and I can't stress this enough, FICTIONAL) second WWE appearance recently, as he appeared on a sort of tie-in commercial during Raw last week.

No details are provided as to what Chucky's involvement in the show might be, though personally, I'm hoping he challenges for the NXT Cruiserweight title. I think it's safe to assume it will just be a video promo that will serve as cross-promotion for the new horror show Chucky (starring… Chucky) that recently started airing on the USA Network.

I think it would be kind of funny to see Chucky interact with Bron Breakker in a sort of call back to his 1998 appearance, where he had words with Breakker's father, Rick Steiner.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick Steiner encounters Chucky from "Child's Play" on WCW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz1DHgdVKeE)

But then that probably wouldn't do much for helping fans take Breakker seriously, so maybe they shouldn't.

Either way, if you're a fan of the Chucky character and were always wondering how he'd fit in with the modern NXT product, you'll have your chance to see it at NXT Halloween Havoc, which will air on the USA Network next Tuesday at 8 pm.