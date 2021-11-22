Chucky Season 1 E07 Preview: Tiffany Knows How to Make an Entrance

It's hard to believe it but we're actually getting close to wrapping up what will hopefully be the first of many seasons of SYFY, USA Network & Don Mancini's "Child's Play" spinoff series Chucky. To say that we've been impressed with the series would be an understatement, especially its ability to remain respectful to the film franchise while also carving out its own creative directions to take the demonic doll. But as you're about to see from the following preview for this week's episode "Twice the Grieving, Double the Loss," things are getting deadly serious and Chucky's master plan begins to play out.

In the following preview for "Twice the Grieving, Double the Loss," Junior (Teo Briones) has a whole lot of hate to unleash on Jake (Zackary Arthur). Meanwhile, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) proves once again to anyone who may still have their doubts that she definitely knows how to make an entrance. And Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) tries to help Nica (Fiona Dourif). Yeah, not such a great idea…

Chucky Season 1 Episode 7 "Twice the Grieving, Double the Loss": The kids desperately try to figure out Chucky's mysterious endgame before it's too late. Written by Don Mancini.

And here's a look back at the three official trailers released as well as an overview for SYFY and USA Network's Chucky:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY Official Trailer | New Series Coming Oct 12 | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY9CybO1sjg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: USA and SYFY's Chucky – Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFn3Id-5kt4)

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dw5Tg-hXf0c)

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.