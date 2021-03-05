CM Punk Says He's Not the AEW Mystery Guy; Is He Lying?

This Sunday at AEW Revolution, AEW will sign "a major star in the world of wrestling" to a "multi-year contract," as teased by Paul Wight on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and doubled down on by Tony Khan on the AEW Restricted podcast this week. Wight called the mystery person a "hall of fame worthy talent," implying it's not someone currently in a hall of fame. And Khan responded on the podcast, "So, he told the world, and it's true, that there's going to be a big star signed with AEW. And he's coming here, and that's absolutely true what Paul said. This Sunday, a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view." Wight also said the person is "not who you think."

So who are the most obvious choices? CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Which of those is the "not who you think" then? Well, CM Punk took to Twitter to deny he's the "huge, huge star" who will appear at AEW Revolution and sign with AEW.

"Let's try this again. Q&A time!" Punk tweeted before immediately answering the most obvious question. "Use hashtag #askpunk and no, it's not me."

Punk did answer a few more relevant wrestling questions, such as whether or not he still cares about main-eventing WrestleMania. "No. It's a trap I fell into," Punk replied. "Doesn't mean shit." Or whether he prefers the Stone Cold Stunner or the Rock Bottom. "I've taken both of em! Neat!" he said. And on who he thinks would add to the AEW roster: "I think they should focus on who they have."

So not Punk then. He said it wasn't him. Of course, that's exactly what he would say if it was him and he was trying to cover it up.