CM Punk Wins Rematch Against MJF in Team-Up with Jon Moxley

After losing to MJF in Chicago — twice, to hear MJF tell it — CM Punk interrupted a Pinnacle celebration at the start of this week's AEW Dynamite to demand a rematch. MJF agreed, but only if CM Punk could find a partner to team up and defeat FTR in a match later in the show. That partner turned out to be Jon Moxley, and against two of the top stars in the wrestling business, not even the "greatest tag team of all time" stood a chance.

It wasn't for lack of trying though. FTR pulled out all the stops in their match, cheating whenever possible, and even sending Tully Blanchard in the ring in a desperate attempt to overcome Punk and Moxley. Ultimately, the dynamic duo were victorious, and Punk earned a shot at MJF anytime, anywhere. Oh, and with any stipulation too.

Will Punk repay the favor by helping Moxley oppose a stable formed by Bryan Danielson? Or maybe by joining it?

That remains to be seen. But another long-simmering angle also advanced as Punk called out Wardlow's treatment at the hands of MJF and the Pinnacle during the opening promo as well. Wardlow has long been mistreated by his employer, who didn't even give Wardlow recognition for helping him beat Punk in Chicago last week by passing him the Dynamite Diamond Ring and distracting the ref while he used it. Instead, MJF recognized Shawn Spears for helping MJF warm up before the match.

Wardlow will one day get a massive pop when he turns on MJF. But fans had to settle for Wardlow squashing The Blade on AEW Dynamite this week.

