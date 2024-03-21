Posted in: Movies, NBC, Netflix, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alison brie, community, peacock, preview

Community: Alison Brie Offers Filming Update, "Excited" For Movie

Alison Brie (Apples Never Fall) shared how she's feeling about returning for Peacock's Community movie and an update on production/filming.

As the rumblings surrounding Peacock's upcoming Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie start to get louder and louder, it feels like we're closer to sooner rather than later when it comes to Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton) reuniting to make #SixSeasonsAndAMovie a reality. Earlier this week, we learned that the all six seasons of the original series will hit the streaming service beginning April 1st. Now, we're getting another update on how much closer we are to filming getting underway, with Brie addressing the topic during a recent interview with Vanity Fair in support of her Apple TV+ series Apples Never Fall.

"I'm so glad people are excited. I'm excited! I love those guys. To make an 'Apples' comparison, they really feel like my family, and we had so much fun shooting that show. It was long hours, and some wild things happened on that set. My memories of shooting 'Community' are just laughing until we're all crying and having to lean over so that the tears aren't ruining our makeup. It's like that every time we get together," shared Brie. From there, Brie appeared to confirm McHale's feeling that filming would start later this year – but it depends on the script. "Our text chain is going strong, and so I'm really excited. I did get a phone call recently checking some availability for later this year, so that's good. Just waiting on that script. Putting a little pressure out there. [Laughs] I know that anything Dan [Harmon] is going to come up with is going to be so brilliant and extraordinary. I can't wait."

Community: Brie, Glover, Harmon & McHale Offer Movie Updates

During the TCA 2024 Winter Press Event for Apple TV+'s limited series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, Brie offered what she could about the movie, as well as what she's hoping for in it when it comes to her character, Annie Edison. "I don't know, I see headlines about Donald [Glover] talking about the storyline, but I certainly don't know anything else," Brie shared during an interview with ET. That said, Brie has been privy to some details on what's to come – but "nothing that I can say publicly." During a previous profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover offered some early intel on the movie's script, sharing, "Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great." From there, Glover offered a few clues as to what the overarching storyline is that gets the gang back together. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Pudi] is like this big director now – and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds fucking tight,'" Glover added.

Checking in with Variety near the end of February, Harmon looked to clarify some of the script rumblings. "I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done.' What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done," Harmon shared. "I've been having kind of a nervous breakdown the last couple of months just by working on it, and that's a good thing because I'm having all kinds of flashbacks to 2009. It's gonna be awesome," he added, describing what the experience had been like for him revisiting his characters: "I'm like, 'Why am I crying about these characters?'"

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood earlier this month in support of his FOX sitcom Animal Control, McHale helped brighten the light at the end of the movie tunnel. Though he hadn't read the script yet, McHale was still able to offer some details – though we're thinking he might be joking. "We go to the center of the earth. It's like the movie, 'The Core,': McHale joked. On the serious side, McHale expected 2024 to be the year they get in front of the cameras – adding that he would be "shocked" if it didn't happen. "I really do think it's happening this year – and probably next week. It's basically working around Donald's [Glover] schedule, the actor added.

