Community: The Movie Update: College Reunion? "Big Director" Abed?

Donald Glover had some interesting storyline details to share regarding Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie.

It was on this day last week when Donald Glover (Troy) last offered an update on how Peacock's Dan Harmon & Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie was looking. That's when Glover shared that he had heard that the script was done. While reaffirming "I'm in," Glover shared what other cast members had previously shared – it now comes down to getting everyone's schedules together. When you're talking Glover, Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), that's a lot of schedules. Now, we're getting some very interesting insight into the script itself – with Glover offering a few details during a profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked about moving forward with the film, Glover shared, "Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great." From there, Glover offered some intel on what it's about. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Pudi] is like this big director now – and basically, this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds fucking tight,'" Glover added.

Community: Dan Harmon Talks Movie

Speaking with The Associated Press back in November 2023, Harmon offered a very promising update on how the Community script for the movie was looking now compared to where things stood ahead of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. "We had a draft of the script that was theoretically ready to go. I don't think creatively it was all the way there, which is why I was starting to panic about us being scheduled to start shooting, and then the strike happened," Harmon shared. And while there's not a whole lot of positives to be taken out of the strikes, Harmon revealed that the pause gave them a better sense of "clarity" on how to approach the story.

"I do think it was a huge blessing for this particular project because it shut everything down long enough for us to, when we got back to rewriting that script, which were almost through the process of now, we had such so much more clarity than if we had been taking that thing to the set and starting to shoot it," Harmon explained. "So, I'm really excited about it."

And for what Harmon was able to share about the script, fans have every reason to believe that the wait will be more than worth it. "We've come upon the right story in the right format of the movie, and it's going to be great. It's going to be something to be really proud of," Harmon shared. "And it's designed absolutely backward from the goal of letting everybody new and old fans just feel like things are complete unless they see the movie and want to reboot the series."

