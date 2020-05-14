Community Virtual Table Read Teaser Feels Like Series Never Ended

Fans of NBC and Yahoo! Screen series Community have only a few more days to wait until series stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Donald Glover, as well as series creator Dan Harmon, reunite for a charity virtual table read and Q&A of fifth season episode "Cooperative Polygraphy". Set to air this Monday, May 18, starting at 2 pm PT., the read-through will include a very familiar face sitting in for Walton Goggins in the role of Mr. Stone: The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. Fans will have a chance to asks questions of the cast directly after the table read airs by using the hashtag #AskCommunity and tagging your question with @CommunityTV. Just in case you need even more convincing, here's a quick sneak preview of what you can expect:

As much as we're sure the study group's getting back together because of how much they missed each other, they're also doing it for a good cause. Viewers are also being asked to contribute to two charities that have been front-and-center in the COVID-19 relief effort to get fresh, nourishing meals to both frontline responders and communities in need: Frontline Foods and its partner, José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. Now, the cast is giving you a way to donate and walk away from it possibly the luckiest Community fan in the world. Over at the group's Prizeo site (here), you can make a donation that earns you "entries" and rewards (though you don't have to donate to enter). The more you donate, the more entries you get to submit, and the greater your chances are at the Ultimate Community Fan Package.

In case there's any doubt if the contest's worth it, the prize package begins with a 20-minute private video chat where you get to meet cast members, followed by a guest appearance on McHale and Jeong's podcast The Darkest Timeline. From there, it's a proverbial tidal wave of props and memorabilia: a tiny sombrero that says "Señor Chang", three planters from Troy and Abed's apartment, a CD of "Daybreak" signed by Michael Haggins, one of Britta's sweaters, a custom sweatshirt made exclusively for cast and crew, a signed copy of Shirley's Brownie Bible, a book from the "Competitive Wine Tasting" episode, ten (10) custom lunch boxes made exclusively for cast and crew, and signed Abed, Annie, Britta, and Shirley Funko figures.