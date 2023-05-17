Conan O'Brien Must Go: Max Shares Sneak Peek of New Travel Series From Norweigan nightclubs to Thai boxing, there's plenty explored in Max's sneak peek at their new travel series, Conan O'Brien Must Go.

Max has ordered Conan O'Brien Must Go, a new international travel series from Conan O'Brien. The four-episode series is currently in production and will feature O'Brien visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan," where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world. Produced by Conaco, the series is executive produced by O'Brien and Jeff Ross.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming: "Conan is a national treasure…at least that's what he keeps telling me. It's been an absolute dream to work with him, Jeff, and the whole Conaco team. They're everything you'd hope for – insanely smart, ridiculously funny, and nicer than they'd probably want to admit." When it came to the decision to travel and film this series, O'Brien declared, "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did."

Description of O'Brien's podcast reads, "Over the years and despite thousands of interviews, Conan has never made a real and lasting friendship with any of his celebrity guests. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Deeper, unboundedly playful, and free from FCC regulations, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend is a weekly opportunity for Conan to hang out with the people he enjoys most and perhaps find some real friendship along the way."

O'Brien recently concluded his 11-year run with CONAN on TBS, solidifying his 28-year career as a late-night talk show host and one of the longest tenures in late-night television history. His Emmy-winning TBS travel series Conan Without Borders has visited 13 countries, and his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend has over 427 million downloads since its launch in 2018. With more than 50 thousand ratings and reviews on Apple Podcasts, the show maintains an almost perfect five-star average and has won numerous awards. His award-winning digital brand, Team Coco, spans digital and branded content, live events, merchandise, and expertly produced comedy specials and was acquired by SiriusXM in 2022.