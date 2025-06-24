Posted in: TV | Tagged: firefly, newlitg

When Spike Would Have Been In Firefly, The Daily LITG, 24th June, 2025

Spike on Firefly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Spike on Firefly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Spike on Firefly.. on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers

LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Captain America

LITG three years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"

LITG four years ago, Wanda's Vision

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer

LITG six years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Becky Cloonan, artist on Batman, Wolverine, co-creator of American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys

artist on Batman, Wolverine, co-creator of American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys James Kuhoric, former EIC of Bleeding Cool

former EIC of Bleeding Cool ChrisCross , penciller on Blood Syndicate and Heroes, Captain Marvel, Slingers, and Firestorm. CEO of Eternal Kick

, penciller on Blood Syndicate and Heroes, Captain Marvel, Slingers, and Firestorm. CEO of Eternal Kick Wolfgang Parker , writer of 1888: Deklin Skurlock Investigation Casebook

, writer of 1888: Deklin Skurlock Investigation Casebook Bryan Christopher Moss, artist on Johnny Arcade

artist on Johnny Arcade Mike Lilly, artist on Annihilation Conquest, Quasar, Vampirella, Nightwing, Batman, Detective Comics, Marvel Knights, Punisher, Catwoman, Green Lantern, X-Men Unlimited, and Dungeons & Dragons

artist on Annihilation Conquest, Quasar, Vampirella, Nightwing, Batman, Detective Comics, Marvel Knights, Punisher, Catwoman, Green Lantern, X-Men Unlimited, and Dungeons & Dragons Adam Pottier, comics manager at Kingston Gaming Nexus.

comics manager at Kingston Gaming Nexus. Pedro Angosto , comic book analyst.

, comic book analyst. Amy Adams, owner/operator of Bergen Street Press.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

