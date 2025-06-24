Posted in: TV | Tagged: firefly, newlitg
When Spike Would Have Been In Firefly, The Daily LITG, 24th June, 2025
Spike on Firefly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Spike on Firefly was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Spike on Firefly.. on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Buffy, Angel Star James Marsters on Spike/"Firefly" Crossover Plans
- Now William Shatner Is Mocking IDW Logos As Well
- Tip Toe: Russell T Davies Completes Writing Scripts for New Series
- The Boys Season 5: Seems Like Final Season Has Wrapped Filming
- New S.H.Figuarts X-Men Cyclops (Gamerverse) Figure Coming Soon
- McFarlane Toys Debuts New Art of Greg Capullo Spawn 1:10 Statue
- Looks Like Marvel Cancelled Daredevil But What About Psylocke & Magik?
- Supernatural/Doctor Who: The Doctor, Castiel Have Comic Con Crossover
- Tom Brevoort, Kirbons, Mysterium, Krakoa, Moon Knight & Pym Particles
- The Expanse & HP Lovecraft- Boom Studios Full September 2025 Solicits
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Robbi Rodriguez Sells Entire Spider-Gwen Original Artwork At HeroesCon
- PrintWatch: Emma Frost, Mark Spears, DC VS Sonic, Jeff The Land Shark
- Transformers #24 Promises Shocking Ending in September 2025 Solicits
- All Of Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe September 2025 Solicits
- Kieron Gillen, Steve Lieber And Tamra Bonvillain Get Closer At Image
- Red Book & Synthetics Launch in Dark Horse October 2025 Full Solicits
- Vikings Vs American Werewolves In Viking Moon From Image Comics
- Spike on Firefly in The Daily LITG, for the 23rd of June, 2025
LITG one year ago, Francesco Mattina's Trashed Covers
- DC Comics Junks All Covers by Francesco Mattina Over A.I. Accusations
- Scott Snyder, Jason Aaron and Kelly Thompson on Absolute DC Comics
- The Boys: Kripke on Changing Black Noir/Homelander Comics Storyline
- NECA Unveils Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2-Pack
- Doctor Who: "Empire of Death": What You Missed, Got Wrong & Much More
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Hits Switch In July
- Millie Gibson Had Message for Doctor Who Season Finale Cinema Viewers
- Doctor Strange Cancelled By Marvel In August?
- Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies' Vision Pays Off with "Empire of Death"
- Rogue Trooper 2000AD Crossover in Rebellion September 2024 Solicits
- Betty and Veronica in Their Own Series, Up for Auction
- PrintWatch: Deadpool & Wolverine, Scarlett, Ultimate Spider-Man
- InvestiGators: Class Action in First Second's September 2024 Solicits
- Pantheon to Publish Charles Burns' Dédales in English as Final Cut
- Corvus, R-Rated Last Starfighter in Dead Sky's September 2024 Solicits
- Doctor Strange Cancelled in The Daily LITG, 22nd June, 2024
LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Captain America
- Frank Miller's Captain America For New Captain America #1
- The Return of Serenity in Firefly: The Fall Guys, in September
- Masters Of The Universe Prequel in Dark Horse September 2023 Solicits
- Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang
- Star Trek: Prodigy Canceled, Being Pulled From Paramount : Details
- Marvel Comics Solicits & Full Solicitations For September 2023
- Superman Takes On Doomsday with McFarlane Toys Newest 2-Pack
- Frazetta's Dark Kingdom Sells for Record $6 Million at Heritage
- Holo-Ween Among 7 Star Trek Comics at IDW in September 2023 Solicits
- Cobra Kai Confirms Elon Musk Membership; Kreese Training Underway
- Charles Quinlan's Spectacular Work on Cat-Man Comics #1, at Auction
- Sumerian Signs Deal With WhatNot/Massive For September 2023 Solicits
- Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze Graphic Novel in Titan September Solicits
- The Obscure Debut of Lady Fairplay in Bang-Up Comics #1, at Auction
- Negaduck, Gargoyles & Vampirella in Dynamite September 2023 Solicits
- Coda, Rare Flavors, Hunt For Skinwalker- Boom September 2023 Solicits
- Dave Sim Does Artificial Intelligence with Cerebus In Hell?Bot
- Valiant To Finally Publish Ninjak Superkillers in September 2023
- Darkwing Duck Dominates Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
- Marvel's September Solicits in The Daily LITG, 23rd June 2023
LITG three years ago, Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales"
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Arrowverse Makes Moves: Arrow? Batwoman? The Flash? BCTV DD
- The Old Guard 2: Production Begins And 2 BTS Images Shared
- DC Comics Scarecrow Unleashes Fear with Exclusive McFarlane Figure
- The Redemption Of Jean Grey & The Phoenix In X-Men #12
- Tonight Is Psystrike Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- GI Joe Week: We Take A Look At The Latest Retro Offerings
- Miracleman From Aaron, Carey, Templeton, Stegman, Gaiman & Buckingham
- The Venture Bros Star Shares Film Update, Thoughts on Series Finale
- Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Senior Vice President, Has Died Aged 50
- NFCC's Greg Hopkins & Mad Cave's Manny Castellanos Join Boom Studios
- PrintWatch: Thor, Spider-Man, FF, Captain America, Grim, Moon Knight
- DC Comics Makes 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 Completely Returnable
- Lemire, Sorrentino to Launch Ten Thousand Black Feathers in September
- Marvel Omnibus For Planet Of The Apes, Nova, Thor, Moon Knight & Hulk
- 100 Bullets Omnibus Vol 2 Misses Out Brother Lono 8 Issues
- Scout Comics Criticized For Selling Retailer Exclusive Covers Directly
- Tori Tadiar Auctions Highsummer, Her Debut Graphic Novel, To Disney
- Colin Kaepernick Changes The Game With Eve L. Ewing & Orlando Caicedo
- Arrowverse Makes Moves The Daily LITG 23rd June 2022
LITG four years ago, Wanda's Vision
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Full Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- What's Up With Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch, At Marvel? (Spoilers)
- X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation Replaces Way Of X in September
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Should You Transfer Legendaries In Pokémon GO?
- Ben Templesmith Responds To Criticism Over Warren Ellis and Fell
- Dexter Morgan Returns With A Bloody Perfect Figure From Flashback
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite
- After Mars, Hellfire Gala Makes Bigger Changes To Marvel Universe
- Mitch Gerads Thanks Hero James Gunn for Promoting Comic Books
- ComiXology Announces They Are Closing The DC Comics App
- Chris Claremont Came Up with Idea for Magneto to Terraform Mars
- Marvel Cancels Diamond Orders, Shops Must Reorder On New Terms
- First Thunderbolts CGC 9.8 On Sale Auction At ComicConnect
- More Mephisto Than Ever. Heroes Return From Heroes Reborn (Spoiler)
- Fantastic Four #73 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
- Hellfire Gala Timeline Adds Wolverine, SWORD, Way Of X, Pride, GOTG
- Time To Set Records For New Mutants #87 & #98, First Cable & Deadpool
- Is Runaways Canceled? Fan-Favorite Missing from Marvel Solicits
- When Iceman Had The Hots For Angel – Sixty Years Ago (Pride Spoilers)
- 4 Copies of Loki First Appearance at Auction, Journey Into Mystery #85
- Anime Expo Lite 2021 Invites Fans to Explore Los Angeles' Little Tokyo
- Wakanda, Wiccan And Hulkling Join Marvel Comics' Last Annihilation
- Classic Venom/Wolverine Cover CGC Highest Grade On Auction Today
- Sound of Bread: New Studio Tapas Romance Comedy Debuts
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Still On Top, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2021
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer
- Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
- Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
- Lucifer Season 5: So Did Netflix "Leak" the Series' Return Date?
- Will The Cover to Batman #93 Cause a Fuss Tomorrow?
- New Star Wars Empire Strikes Black Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- Rags Gets a TPB in Antarctic Press September 2020 Solicitations
- Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir
- Charles Brownstein, Ejected From the CBLDF?
- Loki: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Hiddleston Have Some Catching Up to Do
LITG six years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes
- Johnny Constantine? DC Announce New Young Readers Graphic Novels From Louise Simonson, Ryan North, Jeffrey Brown
- "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
- Comic Creators Not Amused by Marvel Hiring J.J. Abrams' Son
- Brian Bendis Locked in Desperate Struggle with Hackers as Crisis Enters 4th Hour
- LA Times Laments Marvel Closing Their Vertigo Imprint on 26th-Anniversary
- What Removing Vertigo, Ink and Zoom Will Mean For the Entire DC Comics Line (Dan DiDio Update)
Comic Book birthdays today
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.
- Becky Cloonan, artist on Batman, Wolverine, co-creator of American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys
- James Kuhoric, former EIC of Bleeding Cool
- ChrisCross, penciller on Blood Syndicate and Heroes, Captain Marvel, Slingers, and Firestorm. CEO of Eternal Kick
- Wolfgang Parker, writer of 1888: Deklin Skurlock Investigation Casebook
- Bryan Christopher Moss, artist on Johnny Arcade
- Mike Lilly, artist on Annihilation Conquest, Quasar, Vampirella, Nightwing, Batman, Detective Comics, Marvel Knights, Punisher, Catwoman, Green Lantern, X-Men Unlimited, and Dungeons & Dragons
- Adam Pottier, comics manager at Kingston Gaming Nexus.
- Pedro Angosto, comic book analyst.
- Amy Adams, owner/operator of Bergen Street Press.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
