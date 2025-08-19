Posted in: TV | Tagged: gen v, newlitg

Gen V Season 2 Schedule Poster in The Daily LITG, 19th August, 2025

The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster, with the first three episodes all at once, was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster, with the first three episodes all at once, was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

The Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule poster and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Saturday Night Live's Nate Bargatze

LITG two years ago, Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again

LITG three years ago, Frank Miller's Thing

LITG four years ago: Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't

LITG five years ago, Pokemon Go, Supernatural, Venompool and Nightwing

Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. Venompool is designed to appeal and everyone likes to see Nightwing's changing status…

What was happening six years ago.

Whatever happened to Wolverine's daughter? Is she on Krakoa?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Gene Ha , co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae.

, co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae. Joshua Fialkov , writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run

, writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run James Kenneth Woodward, artist on Fallen Angel.

artist on Fallen Angel. Brian Haberlin, co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly.

co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly. Paul Renaud, artist on Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Red Sonja, Lord Of The Jungle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

