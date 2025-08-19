Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's WWE Raw, FOX's LEGO Masters Jr., ABC's The Rookie, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Apple TV+'s Severance, MSNBC/MS NOW, MTV VMAs, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's Fallout, Netflix's The Diplomat, Netflix's House of Guinness, HBO Max's The Pitt, DC High Volume's Batman: Dark Victory, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, HBO's The Last of Us, Conan O'Brien, The Big Bang Theory, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 19, 2025:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 Finale: Frank's "Golden" Moment

WWE Raw Preview: What Secrets Will Naomi Reveal Tonight?

LEGO Masters Jr Debuts Tonight! S01E01: "Disney Train Ride" Preview

The Rookie: O'Neil Needs You to Watch Her Nathan Fillion For a Second

Peacemaker/DCU Canon Update: Maybe Green Arrow; Definitely Cheetos

Severance Director/EP Ben Stiller Confirms He's Not Directing Season 3

Will MSNBC Changing Its Name to MS NOW Prove to Be a Big MS TAKE?

MTV VMAs 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Ep. 7 Asks "What Is Starfleet?"

Fallout Season 2 Image Gallery Sees All Roads Leading to New Vegas

The Diplomat Season 3 Teaser: Kate's "Terribly Flawed Woman" Problem

House of Guinness: Trouble's Brewing in Steven Knight's New Series

The Pitt Season 2: LaNasa's "Disgusting" Tease; Wyle on "Magic Sauce"

Batman: Dark Victory Chapter 3: Scarecrow Wages War on Christmas

Gen V Season 2 Release Schedule in The Daily LITG, 18th August, 2025

The Boys: Vought Rising, Countdown & Saul Goodman: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dune: Prophecy Production Designer on Offering an Immersive Experience

The Last of Us: Kaitlyn Dever on Abby's Story Being Forged by Grief

Conan O'Brien Has High Hopes for Stephen Colbert (But Not Late-Night)

The Big Bang Theory: 6 Eps That Continue Annoying the Hell Out of Us

Dune: Prophecy Production Designer on Expanding The Herberts' Universe

Epic Wuxia Universe TV Series Outshines "Lord of the Rings," "WoT"

