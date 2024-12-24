Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos Season 1 Finale Has Post-Credits Scene: Gunn

James Gunn confirmed that the season finale of DC Studios' adult animated series Creature Commandos will have a post-credits scene.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos is having a helluva holiday week. The adult animated series' week kicked off with a green light for Season 2 – and it's ending its week with a new episode. Now, we're learning a little more about what's still to come – in this case, what we can expect from the season finale. Thanks to him being kind enough to still keep an eye on social media even during these festive times, Gunn confirmed (or reaffirmed, in case we missed it) that the season finale would have a little something extra.

Here's a look at Gunn confirming that the season finale will have a post-credits scene. Will it be a tease for what might be coming our way for the second season, something that hits at the greater DCU – or both? Personally, we're sticking with Wonder Woman getting a proper introduction…

Creature Commandos: Gunn on Weekly Drops Being Better Than Binge

"Because it affords a quality show an opportunity to be discussed and grow from week to week. 'CC' has gotten more popular from episode to episode because of the positive discussion around it and has cultivated an enthusiastic audience. If we had dropped all the episodes at once, who knows what would have happened," Gunn shared when asked on social media why the decision was made to release the season weekly, laying out the benefits of weekly episode drops. "I will likely always be in the one-a-week camp for our shows. For people who want to binge all at once, they can wait until the end of the season," he added.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

