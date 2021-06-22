Crime Scene Kitchen Season 1 Episode 4 Mystery Tower Stunner: Review

Last week's episode of FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen saw the first group of mystery-solving bakers down to four, with only one more elimination to go for each group before the two are combined to face each other. The last episode saw the first group of five bakers down to four, which will happen to this week's group of dessert detectives in tonight's episode.

Team Rebecca & Jean made a coffee cake and got into a lot of arguments; Emma & Leslie made a beautiful mango tart with brown sugar sour cream on top; Donte & Cory made a galette with cream cheese filling. Shania & Hope got emotional in their kitchen talking about their reasons for wanting to win whilst while making their mango tart. Lorie & Jason also make a mango tart, which puts the official tart count at 3.

Interestingly enough, the real mystery kitchen dessert was a mango cheesecake. Womp womp – and Cory makes cheesecake for a living! The judges don't think that anybody deserved to win the extra clue next round since they were all so far off; Rebecca & Jean were relieved they weren't the only ones this round who were way off.

In the main showpiece round, the crime scene kitchen clues were eggs, choux dough, caramel, and a ruler marked at 14 inches. Rebecca & Jean were once again the outliers in making a dacquoise while the rest of the competitors all made cream puff towers called a croquembouche. The drama of this round was when there was an injury in the kitchen: Shania had a knee injury and later on burned her knuckle, but they still managed to deliver a delicious showpiece, that ended up winning the week. Rebecca & Jean's dacquoise was delicious while Lorie & Jason's unfortunate cream puff demolition was technically correct, therefore saving them and sending Rebecca & Jean home.

With four teams left in this group, the next episode of theirs will be the last elimination before combining with the other group of contestants. Next week sees the other group's next elimination.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.