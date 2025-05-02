Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18 Images Preview a Brutal Season Ahead

Debuting on May 8th, here's a look at the newest image gallery released for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18.

With less than a week to go until Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution returns for its 18th season, we're getting another look at what we can expect with a new set of preview images. When the series returns on May 8th, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. From what we've seen so far, our hearts are already bleeding for the team because this season looks brutal – and the images below only dial up the "Can someone please give them all a hug, some hot chocolate, and a couple of puppies or kittens to play with?" vibe.

Here's a look back at the previously released official teaser trailer, along with an updated look at the image gallery (including the latest additions):

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!