Crunchyroll Announces New Anime at Japan Expo: Skip and Loafer & More

Crunchyroll announced four new anime series set to hit the streaming service during Japan Expo 2022 in Paris, France, all set to premiere later this year or early next year. Here's a look at what's on the way…

Epic Fantasy on Crunchyroll

"Shangri-la Frontier"

"When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?" This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a "crap game," and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called "crap-game hunters," and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends… An expansive world… Encounters with rivals… These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest "crap game" player begins now!

Premiering 2023

High School Comedy on Crunchyroll

"Skip and Loafer"

Iwakura Mitsumi graduated from a small middle school in the countryside and entered a top-tier high school in Tokyo at the head of the class. This child prodigy, who moved to Tokyo alone with a perfect life plan, is smart and gets good grades… but her social understanding isn't quite on the same wavelength as others. This means that she sometimes makes mistakes, but her easygoing nature sways her classmates little by little, and all their different personalities are coming together before they know it. They meet and gradually come to know each other, and before long they understand each other well. Everyone experiences pent-up feelings and frustrations, but it is our friends who give us a chance at mutual understanding. This story may start out with some discord, but it becomes a happy school life comedy before you know it!

Premiere date TBD.

Mecha Action on Crunchyroll

"Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2"

A story of the bonds between those who fight, in a world pushed to its limits. On one of the countless parallel worlds that exist throughout spacetime, humanity has fought a decades long war against the BETA, hostile extraterrestrial invaders, using humanoid fighting machines called Tactical Surface Fighters. This is a story of how humanity lives and dies while on the brink of extinction…

Premiere date: October 2022

Awkward High School Comedy on Crunchyroll

"Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack"

"A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!" One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is "Nagatoro!" She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl, and you'll feel something awaken inside of you.

Premiere date: January 2023

All these titles will premiere on Crunchyroll's streaming service.