Crunchyroll Joins FDA-Approved Luminopia Vision Therapy for Kids

Crunchyroll has joined Luminopia's FDA-approved vision therapy for kids, which uses anime streaming as part of its lazy eye therapy.

Crunchyroll, the global brand fueling anime fandom, is now part of an FDA-approved and doctor-prescribed VR treatment for kids with lazy eye. Through a new collaboration with digital health company Luminopia, children undergoing therapy for amblyopia can now watch anime through a VR headset as part of their daily treatment, helping them stick with therapy by turning it into something they actually enjoy.

Luminopia, Inc., a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, today announced a collaboration with Crunchyroll, the global brand fueling anime fandom. With 59% of U.S. teens identifying as anime fans, this partnership highlights how beloved entertainment brands like Crunchyroll can help drive real impact through health innovation.

This collaboration will bring beloved anime content to Luminopia's platform, diversifying and expanding its content options for children with amblyopia, or lazy eye, using Luminopia. By partnering with Crunchyroll, Luminopia is offering even more TV episodes that resonate with young audiences and providing kids with the option to watch a wider variety of content as treatment.

Lazy eye affects about one million pediatric patients nationwide and is the leading cause of vision loss in children. Luminopia offers a modern, FDA-cleared therapy that allows pediatric patients to watch TV within a VR headset for one hour a day, six days a week, as treatment.

This is a completely reimagined approach to lazy eye therapy. For decades, patients have been required to undergo eye-patching, which forces them to cover their "good eye" and go through their lives with poor vision, making everyday tasks and activities difficult. Luminopia works differently from eye-patching and doesn't require patients to cover up their good eye; instead, it encourages the brain to use both eyes together.

"Our mission has always been to transform lazy eye treatment into something children are actually excited about," said Scott Xiao, Co-Founder and CEO of Luminopia. "By bringing anime content from Crunchyroll's catalog into our library, we're giving patients more shows to choose from, with the goal of making therapy as engaging as possible for every single child."

This collaboration with Crunchyroll, already a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, is a natural extension of Sony Innovation Fund's investment in Luminopia. Crunchyroll joins Luminopia's growing roster of content partners, including Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, and Sesame Workshop. Most recently, Luminopia partnered with Pokémon to bring hundreds of episodes of the original animated series to its platform.

"Anime takes viewers on incredible adventures, and now with Luminopia, we're glad anime can help kids' treatment journeys feel more like fun," said Mitchel Berger, EVP of Global Commerce at Crunchyroll.

Parents and guardians of children with amblyopia can inquire about Luminopia with their eye doctors today. It's being prescribed in top eye institutes, children's hospitals, and private practices across the U.S. You can get more information at www.luminopia.com.

