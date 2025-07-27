Posted in: Anime, Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Launches Anime Nights Monthly Theatrical Program

At SDCC 2025, Crunchyroll announced a new Anime Nights monthly theatrical anime feature film program launching across North America.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Crunchyroll announced Crunchyroll Anime Nights, a new monthly theatrical program designed to honor the past, elevate the present, and celebrate the future of anime, all unleashed with an optimal viewing experience on the big screen every third Monday of the month. Crunchyroll plans to create an unforgettable theatrical experience to honor the deep connection between anime, its creators, and fans. Once a month, select theaters will spotlight everything anime has to offer – featuring fan-favorite films, curated television episodes, anniversaries, classic titles, and exclusive previews of upcoming streaming series from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment's vast anime libraries. The program launches this October in more than 225 theaters across participating chains throughout the U.S., including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and Landmark Cinemas across the U.S.

"Anime Nights offers more than a screening – it's a shared experience that honors the art form, invites fans into the world of creators, and brings anime to life in a theatrical setting," said Mitchel Berger, Executive Vice President of Commerce. "Crunchyroll is committed to the theatrical experience, and there's something powerful about watching beloved anime surrounded by friends and fellow fans in a theater. It's a unique opportunity to connect to the anime community every month to honor stories they love."

Crunchyroll Theatrical Nights Upcoming Slate

OCTOBER 20

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved

Miss Kobayashi, Tohru, Kanna, and Iruru's peaceful lives are shattered when Kanna's father, Kamun Kamui, leader of the Chaos Forces, arrives and forces her to return to the Dragon World to fix a past mistake. With a war brewing between Chaos and Harmony, Kanna must find a way to unite the two worlds, but is torn between her loyalty to her friends and her father's demands. Miss Kobayashi, however, refuses to let her go and tries to mend Kanna and Kamui's broken bond. As dragons clash, Iruru uncovers a hidden force manipulating the war. Can they stop the war before it consumes both worlds?

NOVEMBER 17

OVERLORD – A Celebration of the Anime's 10th Anniversary

Dive into the world of OVERLORD, the dark fantasy adventure series that has captivated viewers worldwide, as the first seven episodes of season one hit theaters.

Momonga is a regular salaryman who leads a guild in an MMORPG video game. After twelve years of playing the game, the servers are finally shutting down. Momonga logs in for the last time, seeing the game to its end. However, after the clock strikes midnight, nothing changes…and Momonga finds himself playing the game indefinitely and is transported into its world. Throughout his adventures, he ascends to the title of Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.

DECEMBER 15

Crunchyroll Anime Nights: Secret Sneak Peek!

Experience an exclusive first look at some of the hottest anime series before they become available on Crunchyroll.

These movies will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

