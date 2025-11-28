Crunchyroll Offers Anime Fans Big Subscription Deals for Black Friday

Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, black friday deals, Crunchyroll, streaming

As Black Friday deals roll out before Thanksgiving, Crunchyroll has joined the gang to offer a nice discount for subscribing to their streaming service. You can get a year's subscription for $99.99 (plus tax) to stream your favourite current and classic anime series to your heart's content. A subscription also gives you access to their app and site for reading virtually every major manga series, especially the ones that are the source material for your favourite current and classic anime series. And don't forget that the Crunchyorll Store has a ton of deals going down today for Black Friday…

There is, of course, a free seven-day trial period before you are required to pay for the subscription. If you're a hardcore fan, a weeb, a proud otaku, Crunchyroll is part of your entire lifestyle, so why not pay less for it for a whole year? Just pay once and not have to think about it for the next twelve months. It's time to catch up with the upcoming finale of My Hero Academia, the continuing saga of Spy x Family, the return of One-Punch Man and more shows than our brains can hold. You know the drill.

Crunchyroll Black Friday Subscription Deals

Fan Subscription

$7.99/mo + Applicable taxes

No ads



Complete access to library



New episodes shortly after airing in Japan



Crunchyroll Store Deals: 5% off select products*

Mega Fan Subscription $11.99/mo + Applicable taxes

No ads, plus access to all content



Stream on a total of 4 devices at a time



Download HD videos



Access to Crunchyroll Game Vault



Crunchyroll Store Deals: 10% off select products; Members only offers & early access to sales; Free US Shipping > $50*

Ultimate Fan Subscription

$15.99/mo + Applicable taxes

Access to Crunchyroll Manga

Stream on up to 6 devices at a time

Offline Viewing

Access Crunchyroll Game Vault, a catalog of free games

Crunchyroll Store Deals: 15% off select products; Members only offers & early access to sales; Free US Shipping*

Exclusive swag bag after 12 consecutive months of subscription

These deals are available from now until December 2nd on the website.

