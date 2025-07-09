Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares BTS Look; Love for Huey Lewis, The News

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane shared a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Peacock series and his love for Huey Lewis & The News.

Last month, Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane announced that production on Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks) and William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning)-starring Crystal Lake was officially underway. Since that time, Kane has kept his promise to keep fans up to date and in the loop on how things were progressing. Previously, the showrunner shared a look at how they were guaranteeing no one would interrupt a "hot set." For this go-around, Kane shares a behind-the-scenes look at filming in the woods. In addition, Kane also shared a look at what he was listening to on the way to set: Huey Lewis & The News, "The Power of Love." Seriously, if his love of "Friday the 13th" wasn't enough to convince you that he's right for the job, his taste in music definitely should (someone out there isn't going to get that we're joking, we can feel it).

First up, here's a look at Kane proudly and publicly declaring his love for one of the coolest bands to ever walk the planet:

"The woods are lovely, dark and deep But I've got promises to keep, and folks to kill before I sleep…,' Kane wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look behind the scenes at filming:

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) and Catlett (Levon Brooks) are joined in the cast by series regulars Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

