Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Drops Teaser Ahead of September Netflix Debut

So it looks like it's three-for-three when it comes to Netflix's currently-running virtual fan event Geeked Week. Having kicked things off on Monday with a look at a lot of upcoming series, Tuesday saw film taking the spotlight with another rundown of some soon-to-arrive offerings. That means we've reached the middle of the week, so what better time than now to take a look at the future of Netflix's animation. And one of the anime that the streamer hopes will spark some serious excitement is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, produced by CD PROJEKT RED (Cyberpunk 2077) and Studio Trigger (Promare, Little Witch Academia, Kill La Kill). Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) and featuring an original score composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill), the 10-episode Cyberpunk: Edgerunners isn't hitting screens until September 2022 but you're getting a look at the anime right now.

With the animated series set to hit the streaming service in September 2022, here's a look at an official teaser as well as a look at a preview clip from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

The show is created by renowned game development studio CD PROJEKT RED, with the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt creative teams involved in the project. Bringing the world to life in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the acclaimed Japanese-based animation company Studio Trigger, with Imaishi directing the show. Yoshinari is assigned as chief character designer as well as executive animation director. Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions 'The Elder') and Yoshiki Usa ("Gridman Universe" series) are in charge of writing the screenplay based on the story provided by CD PROJEKT RED. Akira Yamaoka ("Silent Hill" series) is composing the score for the series.