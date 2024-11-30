Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Dan Da Dan

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Eps. 8 & 9 Review: Hilarious Shock to the System

Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan Episodes 8 & 9 were perfect to watch together and were hilarious shocks to our systems in all of the right ways.

The eighth and ninth episodes of Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, "I've Got This Funny Feeling" and "Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie!" were a perfect twosome of episodes to watch together. Every week, this anime series continues to blow my mind with its beautiful aesthetics and the twists and turns it takes. It is so fun to have absolutely no idea where things are going and just enjoy the ride. These two episodes did a great job of leaving us with our jaws on the floor.

Things start off with dinner at Momo's, in which Aira and Momo just keep going at one another because Aira is still under the impression that Momo is a demon. Momo's grandmother seems genuinely amused by this and keeps poking the bear against Momo. There was a wild factor I did not account for, and it was Aira falling for Okarun. Much like My Dress-Up Darling, teenage me would have loved this anime. Outside of the supernatural, it does portray very relatable awkward characters as their teenage hormones are all over the place.

While Momo is trying to keep Okarun out of her mind, she comes across Okarun on top of Aira during lunch after he tells her he will be working on something, so, of course, she is jealous. I felt for Okarun because all he wanted was to work out to not put Momo in danger. I tend to hate storylines based on misunderstandings that can be easily rectified, but this show is too Funny, and their reactions tend to be on the more realistic side as teenagers. However, as they return to class, things go dark, and it seems aliens are back as things are sealed up in the spirit world. Momo, Okarun, and Aira are all trapped. This is weird because Aira no longer has Okarun's ball to be able to feel the Paranormal.

My question was quickly answered eject Aira, like Okarun, turns into a different version of the Acrobatic Silky a the aliens start threatening them. I really enjoyed this battle even though it was a little long with two episodes. The aliens were, of course, after Okarun's banana organ and their supernatural abilities to further their evolution. Once again, I absolutely love the way colors are used during these scenes involving supernatural stuff.

Things really do get out of hand, but they still manage to find a way to beat the aliens and their hired hands. I loved how they worked together even though it left Okarun naked and Momo and Aira in underwear. I am not going to lie, the ending had me laughing so hard I almost choked on my coffee. My favorite part was when Okarun tried talking sense to Momo and told her she was the only one he wanted to make sure he understood everything accordingly. I love their interactions; they are so wholesome, regardless of the position they might find themselves in. I really cannot wait to see where the remainder of this season of Dan Da Dan will end up taking us.

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 8: "I've Got This Funny Feeling" and Episode 9: "Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie!" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The eighth and ninth episodes of Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, "I've Got This Funny Feeling" and "Merge! Serpo Dover Demon Nessie!" were a perfect twosome of episodes to watch together. Every week, this anime series continues to blow my mind with its beautiful aesthetics and the twists and turns it takes. It is so fun to have absolutely no idea where things are going and just enjoy the ride. These two episodes did a great job of leaving us with our jaws on the floor.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!