Daredevil: Born Again Report: Michael Gandolfini Set for "Major Role"

Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again looks to be getting in on all of the casting news from this week. Deadline Hollywood is reporting from sources that Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) has been cast in a "major role" in the upcoming series. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), the 18-episode season is expected to hit the streaming service in 2024. Though no details were released on Gandolfini's character (no surprise), DH adds that he could be playing "an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam."

Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Getting Into "Born Again" Shape

Just before October wrapped, Team KF Martial Arts MMA Head Coach, Chris Fields, had some good news to share with Cox's fans excited for his full-time return as Daredevil & Matt Murdock. At the time, Fields shared a heartfelt post singing Cox's praises, including how he "was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn." Just to put to rest any doubters out there, Fields has also shared a training video offering all of the proof you would need to know that Cox plans on being in top fighting form by the time the cameras roll.

"Charlie cracking some pads from a few weeks ago. Getting serious pop on some of those shots. The left hook to the body is money. I've renamed the superman punch the Daredevil in my gym," Fields wrote in the caption accompanying the video showing Cox putting in the work big time:

"It has been great working with Charlie over the last while, helping him prepare for his next role. I was a little hesitant when I was first asked, as my expertise is being a coach to fighters. But after meeting Charlie, I quickly realized he wanted to train exactly like a fighter," Fields wrote as the caption to his original post from last month that included an image of him and Cox. "He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through, and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn – the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter. He fit in straight away with the team, and his improvement from day one to now has been insane to see. I'm really excited to see some of this come through on the show." Here's a look: