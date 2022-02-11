Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Knows "A Little Bit" About His MCU Future

Three years after the final nail was hammered into the coffin of Netflix's slate of Marvel series (Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist & The Defenders), the shows have found new life thanks to a dedicated fanbase, Marvel leaning hard on the "multiverse" concept, and Disney wanting as much viable content on their streaming services as possible. We've seen Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin return in Disney+'s Hawkeye. And just earlier today, we learned that the core Netflix original series will be leaving the streamer for good as of March 1st (with big money on Disney+ being their new home, but there's always the Hulu option). Now, Cox is getting a chance to open up about getting the call from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige regarding a possible return, how the Daredevil star's scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home was a game-changer for him & the character, and how much about his MCU future he actually knows.

On Getting That Phone Call From Kevin Feige: "It was a pretty surreal moment, I'm not going to lie. Bear in mind that it's been a few years. And I was pretty convinced it was over. Kevin said, 'We've got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.' And I was like, 'I'm very interested.' And then I didn't hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it."

On The Importance of That "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Scene: "It's a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility. If that scene works, if it's cool, if it seems in place, then the sky's the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange."

On Director Jon Watts Anticipating Huge Reaction to Cox's Return: "Jon [Director Jon Watts] said, 'I have built in this moment where we reveal you, and no one speaks for a few beats because the audience will have a big reaction.' I was a bit embarrassed, like, 'Are you sure?' I was going with the flow, but thinking, 'I hope it's not a letdown.' But I got a lot of texts from friends who were at the premiere or saw it opening weekend, who told me there was a cool vocal reaction when that scene came on. It's a strange feeling, but I am so grateful."

On Knowing "A Little Bit" of What His MCU Future Holds: "Look, I don't have any idea what anyone's plans are at this stage, but I presume there's more for us to do. I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we've done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he's such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, 'What do you know?' because you have to be careful. It's really exciting."