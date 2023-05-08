Daredevil: Try Again? Union Members Refuse to Cross WGA Picket Lines The WGA East is picketing Daredevil: Born Again filming in NYC, with members of other unions reportedly refusing to cross picket lines.

Heading into 2023, we already knew that filming on Matt Corman & Chris Ord's (Covert Affairs) Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again was pretty much going to take up all of 2023. Well, it appears it's about to get quite a bit longer if the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has its say. As a reminder to Disney that it needs to get back to the negotiating table with the rest of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to do right by their writers, WGA East tweeted this morning that they are picketing the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series and that members of Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 & 52 were respecting their picket lines and not crossing. "WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they're supposed to be filming 'Daredevil,' but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line," read the tweet that went out earlier today.

Here's a look a the tweets sent out earlier today by the WGA East. In the first tweet, three main NYC picketing locations are sent out to striking members. Following that, we have the tweet offering the update that union members were respecting the WGA strike and refusing to cross picket lines:

Join striking WGA members at 3 NYC pickets on Monday, May 8: Location 1:

Silvercup East

10am – 2pm Location 2:

Broadway Stages (Brooklyn)

11am – 2pm

370 Greenpoint Ave at Jewel St (New location) Location 3:

Silvercup Studios (Main)

RSVP: https://t.co/EkKfNsybLo

We're thinking that this was the Marvel production that writer/comedian & WGA Negotiating Committee member Adam Conover (Adam Ruins Everything) references they were looking to shut down earlier today: