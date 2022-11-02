Dark Side Of The Ring Creators "In Talks"; S04 Official Word "Soon"

It's not hyperbole to say that Dark Side Of The Ring is the most important series on VICE. Since debuting in 2019 on the cable network, the series has consistently been the network's highest-rated program, and specific episodes have both dominated the discussion around the wrestling industry upon airing or even resulted in dramatic changes to the careers of involved parties. With three seasons in the can and fans drooling for more as the series has been on hiatus since 2021, we are all anxiously awaiting news on if/when more Dark Side Of The Ring is coming, and now it appears we have some answers.

Appearing on the most recent episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Dark Side Of The Ring co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener had a chat about both of their pro-wrestling inside baseball docuseries on VICE, Dark Side Of The Ring and their recently-debuted Tales From The Territories, which they produce with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions.

Inevitably the question of Dark Side Of The Ring's future came up, and Husney provided listeners with a confirmation that more is to come and an update on where they are with that. "'Dark Side' is in the works. There's still some things to work out. Can't say anything official yet. We're in talks right now. There should be an official word—wink, wink, nod, nod—soon. You know, we hope, but basically nothing we can say definitely right now. We aren't done with the show in terms of what popular thought may be or what the rumor and innuendo is in the wrestling newsletter circuit."

So there you have it! We can indeed expect more Dark Side Of The Ring down the road, but it sounds like the team is focused on finishing the first season of Tales From The Territories first and properly getting everything lined up for another season of Dark Side Of The Ring before firmly committing to an announcement of when we can expect to see it. Hopefully, it won't be too long before we get another season, as I know I'm speaking for others when I say I definitely miss it.

