Dave Bautista Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Impeachment

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar turned animal rights activist Dave Bautista hit back at Republican rising star and QAnon-supporting wackjob Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after Greene announced she would file articles of impeachment against Bautista's ally, President-elect Joe Biden. Bautista has long been involved in a feud with Greene's spiritual leader, WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. Under the premise of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend," Bautista became an official campaign surrogate for Biden during the 2020 election, filming several campaign ads for Biden in addition to his nonstop daily litany of tweets attacking President Trump and other Republicans.

"I can't believe this disgusting racist ass bitch is serving in Congress," said Bautista after his friend, Star Trek star and comic book writer George Takei tweeted a video of her declaring her intentions to impeach Biden. "The @GOP Poster Girl! Trumps 'Rising Star' of the Grand Old Racist Party. #TraitorsSupportTraitorTrump"

This isn't the first time The Animal has clashed with Greene. Back in September, when Greene was merely a candidate for Congress, Bautista joined political ally Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in attacking Greene. Unfortunately, Bautista was unable to concentrate his attention on preventing Greene's election, as his primary focus was on helping Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump for the presidency. Now that Bautista has emerged victorious, and, with Trump's defeat, perhaps the most powerful professional wrestler in all of politics, he can properly turn his attention to defeating down-ballot Republicans in the next election.

And when he does, Bleeding Cool will be here to tell you about it.