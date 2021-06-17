Dave Bautista Shoots on Lauren Boebert, Ted Cruz

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar took aim at Republican politicians Lauren Boebert and Ted Cruz in a shoot promo on Twitter. Bautista, whose feud with the Republican party stems from a longstanding rivalry with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, blasted Boebert for her comments on COVID-19 safety protocols, while The Animal tore into Ted Cruz for lying about the border wall.

Responding to a tweet in which Boebert said, "The real tragedy with COVID is that people were so afraid of dying that they stopped living," Bautista replied: "I think the real tragedy is the 600,000 Americans who died from Covid. And the more than 600,000 family members of those 600,000 dead Americans who's hearts are broken. But what do I know. I'm not a member of the US Congress!"

"🤷🏻‍♂️ P.S. you're a fucking asshole.🖕🏽" the former WWE Champion added.

Bautista then turned his attention to another old rival, Cruz, who Bautista mocked for hypocritically criticizing President Biden. "So

@tedcruz you're telling us that whole wall thing didn't work then? 🤔" Bautista tweeted. "How much money was wasted on that dumb ass wall again?"

"It's annoying AF when these sorry ass politicians are so busy playing the blame game that they never even offer fucking solutions to what they're blaming someone else for," continued Bautista. "Or at least stop pointing their fat fingers and sit down with the adults to figure shit out. @tedcruz!!"

At press time, neither Boebert nor Cruz had responded to Dave Bautista's attacks, but Bleeding Cool has vowed to closely monitor Bautista's Twitter feed and report on any breaking tweets sent by the former WWE star.