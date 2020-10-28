Dave Bautista Shoots on Whether Presidential Assassination is Funny

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at marks for fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump after they cheered and laughed for a remark by Trump suggesting that his opponent at the upcoming Election PPV, former Vice President Joe Biden, will be shot within three weeks of taking office, making Kamala Harris the new President. Trump made the comments at a rally in Michigan, and when they made their way online in a video, Bautista responded, calling the Trump marks "idiots."

"Wtf?!! Why are these idiots laughing?!!" tweeted The Animal. "This is fucking insane!"

Insane it may be, but with just days to go before the election, things are unlikely to get saner. I, for one, have been locked in the basement of Bleeding Cool by Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth, whose mad cackle as she torments me with physical violence, punishment for failing to produce enough clickbait articles about the tweets of Dave Bautista, would send chills down the spine of any god-fearing human being. [Editor's Note: I've always been told I have a lovely laugh.]

In any case, serving as a paragon of political virtue, Dave Bautista continues to do verbal battle with Trump and his minions. He's even forging some powerful alliances, such as with Texas Congressional candidate Sima Ladjevardian, who commented to Big Dave, "My friend @DaveBautista is a patriot through and through, and he knows what true toughness looks like. That's what we have in @JoeBiden — and as our families struggle, he's the leader we need to guide us forward with decency, compassion, and responsibility. 💪🏼🗳🇺🇸"

Bautista replied, saying, "Likewise Sima! Give em hell down there. Texas deserves better than the representation they've been getting. #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare #vote @SimaforTX."