Dave Bautista Wants to Be Surrounded by Antifa to Spite Donald Trump

In the upcoming Election PPV event, WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump is counting high ratings in the white suburbanite demographic to draw votes against rival Joe Biden. To that end, Trump has been working those voters with fears of Antifa protestors, a group similar to the Retribution stable on WWE Raw, moving into their suburban neighborhoods. "Does anybody want to have somebody from antifa as a member and as a resident of your suburb?" Trump asked at his most recent rally. But there's one man who wants exactly that: fellow WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista.

Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with the President, frequently cutting shoot promos about him on Twitter. By frequently, we mean he's been doing it pretty much nonstop, multiple times a day, every day, for many months. When it comes to Twitter workrate, few can compare to Dave Bautista. Maybe former New Age Outlaws member James Gunn, who had a similar Twitter workrate and feud with Trump before being fired and rehired as director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, or, going way back to the 2016 election, comic book writer and anti-hooker street vigilante Nick Spencer. But these days, it's Bautista who rules Twitter, and he wasted no time in responding to Trump's question.

"Yes!! Me! Me!! I do!!" Bautista tweeted. "Please surround me with Anti-Fascist!!! Ie Antifa!!! Please!! I'm in Florida where ifnorNt people are still supporting you so please fill my fucking neighborhood with ANTI-FUCKING-FASCIST!! You sorry ass traitor!! #TrumpKnew"

It seems that Dave Bautista is willing to do almost anything to get under the skin of his pro wrestling rival. Hopefully, Trump is able to put his feud with Joe Biden to rest this November so that he can devote himself full time to the big money match with The Animal.