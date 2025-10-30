Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

DC Studios Future, South Park, One Piece & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mayfair Witches, SNL, It: Welcome to Derry, Stranger Things 5, DC Studios, South Park, One Piece, and more!

Article Summary DC Studios future in the spotlight as Gunn and Safran eyed after possible Paramount/WBD merger.

Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch also covers new updates on South Park, Stranger Things 5, and One Piece's Elbaph Arc return.

We've got the latest news and thoughts on Mayfair Witches, SNL, AEW Dynamite, and Brilliant Minds.

Get the scoop on TV premieres, cast reunions, and exclusive previews across top shows, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TBS's AEW Dynamite, NBC's 2025 Holiday Lineup, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, DC Studios' Sgt. Rock, NBC's SNL, CBS's Elsbeth, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, DC Studios, Comedy Central's South Park, NBC's Brilliant Minds, Married … With Children, Netflix's One Piece, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 30, 2025:

SNL Host Miles Teller, Cast Check In From Wednesday Night's Read-Thru

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Preview: A Nightmare on Chad Street

NBC Rolls Out 2025 Holiday Lineup: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade & More!

Mayfair Witches Season 3: Betsy Brandt Set for Series Regular Role

Colin Farrell Discusses The Sgt. Rock Movie He Almost Starred In

SNL: Miles Teller Realizes Jeremy Culhane Really Is a Good Listener

Elsbeth Season 3: Check Out These S03E04: "Ick, a Bod" Sneak Peeks

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 Images, "Revised" Poster Released

Stranger Things 5 Teaser Announces Official Trailer Drop This Thursday

DC Studios: Gunn & Safran Eyed by Ellison Post Paramount/WBD Merger

South Park S28E02 Teaser: Stan, Trump/Satan & Poor, Poor Towelie

Brilliant Minds Star Zachary Quinto "Returns" as Spock for Halloween

Married … With Children Cast Reuniting for Race to Erase MS Benefit

Disney-Free Doctor Who, Lanterns & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

One Piece: Anime Series to Return in April 2026 with Elbaph Arc

The Ghosts And Horrible Histories Team Tease Two New Projects At MCM

