Disney-Free Doctor Who, Lanterns & South Park: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, WWE/AEW, Comedy Central's South Park, ABC's Will Trent, ABC's The Rookie, HBO's Lanterns, Doctor Who/Disney, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, CBS's Ghosts, ABC's High Potential, Fawlty Towers Star Prunella Scales, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Netflix's One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Katee Sackhoff & Battlestar Galactica, HBO's The Penguin, and more!

The Boys Season 5 "Coming (Reasonably) Soon": Kripke Offers Update

For Your Consideration: WWE WrestleMania 42 Trailer

Has South Park Become Too Political? New Episode on Halloween Night

Will Trent Is Doing Great (Or So He Says): Season 4 Official Teaser

The Rookie Season 8 Teaser: This January, The Team Goes Global

The Rookie, High Potential, Will Trent Set for Jan. 6th Returns

Lanterns Showrunner on John Stewart/Hal Jordan Dynamic; Praises Pierre

WWE Raw Review: Let The Poker Chips Fall Where They May

Doctor Who: RTD Already Has Some 2026 Christmas Special Title Ideas

Only Murders in the Building Set for Season 6, Heads to London

Ghosts: Check Out Sneak Peeks for S05E03: "Halloween 5: The Mummy"

Doctor Who, Disney Split Confirmed; 2026 Christmas Special Announced

High Potential: Our S02E07 "The One That Got Away" Fall Finale Preview

Fawlty Towers Star, Actress Prunella Scales Passes Away, Age 93

The Daily Show: Stewart on Trump/Third Term; Mamdani on Young Voters

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Sets Sail in March 2026; Poster, Images

Crunchyroll Joins FDA-Approved Luminopia Vision Therapy for Kids

Katee Sackhoff on Battlestar Galactica Backlash, Getting Booed at SDCC

The Penguin, Tracker, Star Wars: Visions & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Batman Part II Will Pick Up "A Few Weeks After" The Penguin

Karl Urban Thanks Garth Ennis in The Daily LITG, 28th of October, 2025

