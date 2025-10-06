Posted in: Comics, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Batman, opinion

DC Studios Interested in Benny Johnson's Creepy Batman/ICE AI Video?

Putting aside his inability to grasp what Batman is all about, YouTuber Benny Johnson's weird AI ICE video should grab DC Studios' attention.

Here's what I've learned about Benny Johnson over the past month or so – and how it led to us having to defend Batman. Seriously. Apparently, he hosts a show on YouTube called The Benny Show that a lot of right-wingy Trumpers, such as FCC Chair Brendan Carr and DHS head "Cosplay" Kristi Noem, like to go on to huff and puff and joke about how they're going to blow Democracy down. More often than not, they end up either tucking tail and pretending that what they said wasn't really what they said (we're looking at you, Carr) or diving even deeper into the steaming pile of batshit crazy by talking about God being on their side and wacky stuff like that (we're looking at you, Noem).

That's when we learned a little bit about Johnson's backstory. Specifically, we learned how Johnson was fired from BuzzFeed in 2014 after more than 40 instances of plagiarism committed by Johnson were found—including from Yahoo Answers, Wikipedia, U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times, The Heritage Foundation, and National Review Online—without attributing them as sources. Here's a look at Johnson's apology, along with a look at what Buzzfeed's editor had to share on the matter:

To the writers who were not properly attributed and anyone who ever read my byline, I am sincerely sorry. http://t.co/WpkZIi4g9k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2014 Show Full Tweet

And now, we've learned that – much like Donald Trump and Elon Musk – Johnson sees himself as the hero in a story where he's very much the villain. Well, more precisely, he's more like the villain's lackey. In comic book terms, he would be one of the Joker's mask-wearing minions. And yet, Johnson somehow sees himself as a Batman who likes to beat up men and women outside of a Walmart while doing it under the guise of The Dark Knight and on behalf of ICE. Let's put aside the fact that Johnson has no clue about Batman and how he and his ilk would be the ones the hero would be fighting against. That's just obvious to anyone not mainlining the Kool-Aid. We have more important questions to ask. Is Warner Bros. Discovery/DC Studios thrilled about this? Did Walmart give the okay to have its logo used? Why does it vibe more like some kind of ICE fetish video? Has Johnson ever seen a human being throw a punch or kick? How could Johnson make so many versions of Batman look so soft and weak?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!