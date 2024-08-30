Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: donald trump, opinion, the boys

Donald Trump Gets It Wrong: His "Justice League" More Like The Seven

Donald Trump sees his transition team like the "Justice League," but it's way more like The Seven from "The Boys" in so many obvious ways.

Okay, let's just get this out of the way because it finally needs to be said. It's Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys' world, and we're just living through its seasons. Seriously, the lines between the show's scripts and our political nightmare continue to blur so much that we're pleading with Kripke and the writing team to draw us up a happy ending. At least we have a beacon of hope in the form of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, who took part in a sit-down interview with CNN's Dana Bash on Thursday night. Wanna know how well it went? Look no further than the rantings of ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on his social media heading into the midnight hours. Of course, that's noting new – so why did this particular rant get our attention? Because Trump sees himself as "Superman" – and he named his own "Justice League" – in a pop culture take that is so piss-poor that it actually eclipses Elon Musk's entire body of work in terms of just not getting it on so many levels.

First reported by The Daily Beast, Trump shared an image created by someone who appears to be a follower that portrays Trump as "The Man of Steel" (we're going with quotes because it just feels right) – but the weird cringe factor didn't end there. We also had Trump's VP bro, Sen. JD Vance, apparently as "Batman." But Trump's "Injustice League" didn't end there – we also have Musk as "Cyborg," Vivek Ramaswamy as "The Flash," Tulsi Gabbard as "Wonder Woman," and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as "Aquaman." When you look at them all together like that, how can you not think about "The Seven"?

First off, there aren't seven of them – right there, we have a beautiful comparison. But more than that, both teams represent a belief that leadership means power, hate, and crushing those who oppose their sense of right and wrong. Both Trump and Homelander (Antony Starr) are blowhard bullies who aren't as powerful as they think, projecting their sense of self-worthlessness onto others who are different from them – blaming "them" for their problems. Also, both aren't comfortable when folks push back on them – especially a woman, as we've seen with Trump's constant meltdowns in response to VP Harris and the way Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) took the fight hard to Homelander (and we always thought that Claudia Doumit's Neuman could've popped Homelander's brain).

As for the rest, we could easily write them all off as representing varying degrees of The Deep (Chace Crawford) – with way too much Firecracker (Valorie Curry) thrown into the mix. It's also interesting that Musk – who appears to have some questions about how comics adaptations look to diversify their respective casts – would be white-washing a character who is a Black man. But as much as we can hope for Kripke and the creative team to give us a satisfying ending to the show's story, it's up to us to keep our nightmarish "The Seven" from grabbing power… and that's where voting comes in.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!