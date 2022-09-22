Dead Boy Detectives: Lukas Gage Joins HBO Max Series as Cat King

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Doom Patrol's Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions & Warner Bros. Television's adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives, the eight-episode horror detective series spawned from the pages of DC's The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics was a month into its writer's room being opened. In addition, we learned that Yockey would be sharing showrunning responsibilities with Beth Schwartz (Arrow, Sweet Tooth), who will also executive produce. And then, the leadership change happened with Warner Bros. Discovery now in place, with a ton more questions- including if the series would be moving forward. Well, we may have gotten a good sign earlier today with Variety reporting exclusively that Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) has joined the cast (taking over the role from the previously-cast Alexander Calvert). Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives offers a fresh take on the ghost story with an exploration of loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) & Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) – two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series… only darker (and possibly on acid). Gage's recurring Cat King is a charming trickster and itinerant cat spirit who takes a keen interest in Edwin.

Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the "Dead Patrol" episode of HBO Max's Doom Patrol), Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther. Yockey wrote the pilot episode and will serve as co-showrunner Schwartz. Yockey, Schwartz, Carver, Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series. Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois). Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. "I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project. And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max — they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun," Yockey said in a statement back in April when news of the series order was first announced.