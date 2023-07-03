Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Attack On Titan, bctv daily dispatch, cnn, dead city, michael imperioli, ron desantis, star trek, strange new worlds, The Walking Dead, warrior nun

Dead City, CNN/DeSantis, Attack on Titan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, Warrior Nun, Attack on Titan, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, One Piece, CNN/DeSantis & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Dua Lipa & "Levitating," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Paramount+'s Knuckles, Michael Imperioli, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Amazon's The Kids in the Hall, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, Netflix's One Piece, CNN/Ron DeSantis, Pat McAfee/ESPN, TNT's AEW Collision, Crunchyroll's ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, One of My Wives Is Missing, #WarriorNunSaved, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/The Kids in the Hall, CNN/DeSantis, Attack on Titan, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Michael Imperioli, #WarriorNunSaved & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 3, 2023:

Knuckles: Christopher Lloyd Shares "Sonic" Spinoff Series Reminder

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 E03 Review: Secrets & Confessions

Michael Imperioli Bans "Bigots and Homophobes" from Sopranos & More

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 This Fall

Strange New Worlds/Kids in the Hall Crossover Gets Our Full Support

James Mangold Teases His R-Rated Star Wars Movie That Will Never Be

One Piece Cast Reacts to Mayumi Tanaka & Iñaki Godoy's Luffy Meet-Up

CNN: DeSantis LGBTQ Video Out-Trumps Trump; Pete Buttigieg Responds

Pat McAfee Addresses ESPN Layoffs, Social Media Backlash & More

MJF Wins Impromptu Title Match on Highly Disrespectful AEW Collision

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead Unleashed on Crunchyroll Next Weekend

One of My Wives Is Missing: TV's Forgotten Gem Begins with Great Title

Warrior Nun: Sylvia De Fanti on Mother Superion's Journey, Fan Support

Fear TWD, Jackass, One Piece, SDCC, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

