Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

MJF Wins Impromptu Title Match on Highly Disrespectful AEW Collision

🤬 Auughh man! Even with WWE's Money in the Bank deserving a day to itself, Tony Khan was up to his usual tricks on AEW Collision. Completely unfair!

😞 Auughh man! The Chadster has to talk about AEW Collision again. For those blessed to miss it, The Chadster has to break the news that MJF beat Ethan Page in an absolutely ridiculous impromptu title match. The Chadster's blood is boiling, readers. Now, let's let the truth show in its full glory.

AEW Collision started with MJF swaggering into the ring as if he owns the place. The Chadster wonders how Tony Khan can stomach such arrogance in his own company. Actually, it all flows from the top. As if to add insult to injury, MJF called out hometown hero Kip Morst after beating him senseless. Then, like a jack-in-the-box with an unfortunately worn spring, MJF challenged anyone to take him on, to steal his World title. And guess who came swaggering out? None other than "All Ego" Ethan Page, making the whole thing reek of a pre-planned setup.

Page didn't even have the common decency to use the microphone properly as he slapped it out of MJF's hands! 😠 The show descended into chaos, readers: Page argued, MJF bragged, and then…then, the horrendous match began. Page, to assure everyone of his previously mentioned ego, stomped MJF into oblivion. The drama ensued and would you believe that Page had to suffer an unexpected 'knee injury'? Of course, MJF seizes the opportunity like a snake in the grass, applies a dragon screw leg whip, and…the horrendous match reached its crescendo with MJF pinning Ethan Page.

So why is The Chadster so cheesed off? It's because Tony Khan is at it again, keeping The Chadster on his toes – and it's just so unfair. WWE, the true heart of wrestling, was hosting their grand and prestigious PLE, Money in the Bank. The Chadster suspects the poorly constructed charade of a match that took place was Tony Khan's pathetic attempt to undermine WWE's special day and hog all the limelight. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬

Oh yes, The Chadster even called a meeting of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club to discuss Tony Khan's disrespectful and obsessive actions. Who's obsessed now, Tony? Unfortunately, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger couldn't make it because of previous commitments, nor did they have time to respond to The Chadster's invitation and let him know. Clearly, Tony Khan has been bothering them as he's bothering The Chadster. The meeting ended with a unanimous vote (of one) to continue exposing the dark underbelly of Tony Khan and his hideous disregard for the sanctity of wrestling. 😤

In other AEW Collision news, Kris Statlander successfully defended the TBS Championship against Lady Frost, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Samoa Joe advanced in Owen Hart Tournament matches, and Miro beat a jobber. The Chadster will say it again, AEW needs to stop undermining WWE's success. Last night was disrespectful, unprofessional, and The Chadster suspects intentionally designed to irritate the only unbiased voice in wrestling journalism – The Chadster. Tony Khan, if you have any decency left, stop these shameless games and respect the traditional wrestling value brought by dear WWE.

Hope everyone of you enjoyed #AEWCollision TONIGHT. Thank you @TonyKhan for the opportunity as the only one who knew or had a friendship with #Owen in this tournament. Sorry I didn't come out on the winning side of things, but had a helluva match with a talented growing man… — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!