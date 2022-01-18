Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E06 Review

The sixth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "Layered Memories", was just BAM! It was action-packed and just filled with so much emotion. I do have to say, I was surprised by the bloodiness and sudden dark turn it took; I was honestly not expecting the death toll and sudden openness of the fight. It just kept my jaw dropping from beginning to end. Also, I know I say it every single time: but the animation of Demon Slayer is just on another level. Between the animation and the music it never lets down.

The fight between Tanjiro and Daki continues, Tanjiro has now unleashed the Hinokami Kagura and his fighting style has changed along with it. In the midst of it, we see that all the pieces of her sash that Tengen and the rest were fighting entered Daki's body changing her appearance and providing her with information about the others. S**t suddenly turned gruesome as people started waking up and coming outside to see what all the noise was about and of course, Daki destroys everything around killing many in just a second. As I mentioned earlier, I was shook! I did not expect this twisted turn. While Tanjiro is badly hurt and being consumed by anger we see flashbacks: Rengoku Senior has corresponded with Tanjiro.

In the flashback snippets, we see the former Hashira has apologized for the behavior exhibited when they first met. It was a very nice letter in which he spoke about Kyojuro and Senjuro, I am so happy we got to see this in between the fight. Rengoku Senior also explains to Tanjiro his own power named Sun Breathing technique. He mentions all previous wielders were born with the same mark Tanjiro has on his forehead. When we cut back to the fight we see Tanjiro's eyes have been clouded with blood and it seems his consciousness has left him. His fighting is suddenly on another level as he matches Daki strike for strike. Though at one point his limbs fail him and Nezuko comes to the rescue.

Suddenly, Nezuko is a grown demon woman and heals from Daki's strikes in seconds. We also confirm from Daki's memories that Muzan was, indeed, the asshole demon who murdered the Kamado family and has asked Daki to kill Nezuko, who has found a way of getting away just like Lady Tamayo has. However, Daki soon discovers that despite not feasting on humans, Nezuko's powers are pretty decent and of the caliber of an upper-rank demon. The part I am most taken by is the memories Daki suddenly starts experiencing as Tanjiro is condemning her actions, she is flooded by memories of Muzan himself but we are not able to see who the man with the Tanjiro's scar really is. So many questions still remain with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, but of course, it always ends when things are about to get flashy. And so far, "flashy" is just one of the many impressive adjectives you can use to describe this season.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Episode 6 "Layered Memories" Review Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 The sixth episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc "Layered Memories" was just "BAM!"- action-packed and just filled with so much emotion. I do have to say, I was surprised by the bloodiness and sudden dark turn it took; I was honestly not expecting the death toll and sudden openness of the fight. It just kept my jaw dropping from beginning to end.