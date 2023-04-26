Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 3 Review Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Swordsmith Village Episode 3 "A Sword from Over 300 Years Ago" picks up the pace in big ways.

The third episode of Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Swordsmith Village, "A Sword from Over 300 Years Ago," aired this past weekend, and it was a fun one. Things are about to kick up a notch, and it will be exciting to see all the new players in action and their powers, whether demons or slayers.

Once again, this episode has me feeling quite torn. While I am enjoying it a lot, I think after everything that has gone on, especially Mugen Train followed by Entertainment District, the tone of the show should probably be a bit more somber. At times it feels as if it is trying to find some balance between comedic relief and seriousness. After the first episode, I am sure they are able to pull off "serious," but the little cute-slash-funny bits felt a little overwhelming at times, reminding me of Avengers. Tanjiro and Kotetsu go on a long debate on whether Tanjiro should take the 300-year-old sword, only to end up disappointed when the sword appears to be tarnished. However, Haganezuka appears and promises to fix it while giving Tanjiro another to use in the meantime. Once again, the mood turns jokey when it is revealed Haganezuka's weakness is being tickled.

We also get to see Genya, who appears to have regrown the tooth he lost, which Tanjiro kept and was rightfully called out for being a little creepy. I am not going to lie, I am so happy we finally get to see Genya, as he is one of my favorite characters. We also get to see that Upper Rank demons Gyokko and Hantengu have infiltrated the village. Gyokko is busy feasting on a villager while Hantengu has found Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Muichiro who were in a room and interrupts.

The pace suddenly picks up, and man, did the animation not disappoint. Each second of the fight seemed like a movie, to be honest. Muichiro manages to behead Hantengu, yet each severed part grows a body, and now there are two demons instead of one. Muichiro gets blasted away, and after Genya appears and beheads both bodies, two demons become four, with only Genya, Nezuko, and Tanjiro fighting, who is now being flown away by one of the new demons.

On his end, Muichiro is running to get back to the village and finds Kotetsu being attacked by a demon. In his mind, he keeps defending his decision to rush to protect the important people first, then the talented, and lastly, those like Kotetsu, who he does not deem important. However, he sees Tanjiro in his mind talking about why he does good to others, and suddenly Muichiro changes paths to save the boy. While still sounding like a cranky a-hole, he manages to save Kotetsu. It was a very fast-paced episode, and while it had its funny bits I really enjoyed the setup and how the mood suddenly changed. I appreciated that Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Swordsmith Village did not waste any time in getting to the demons and the danger they currently possess. Though I am most excited about seeing Muichiro and Genya in action.