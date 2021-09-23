Derry Girls Season 3 Will Be Popular Channel 4 Sitcom's "Natural End"

Derry Girls, the hit high school Channel 4 sitcom set in 1990s Northern Ireland, is ending after its upcoming 3rd Season. Variety reported that series creator Lisa McGee made the official announcement on Twitter on Thursday, who said 3 seasons was always the plan, McGee said. The series was the most popular show in Ireland during its run and was also a top-rated comedy in the UK.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. 'Derry Girls' is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new, more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time," McGee wrote. "'Derry Girls' is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved. I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick Productions, and a special thanks to Channel 4 — the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy, and the only channel that could have made our show."

Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn as teenagers living through The Troubles in Northern Ireland, while they also attend an all-girls Catholic school. The series also stars Tara Lynne O'Neill, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Siobhan McSweeney, Tommy Tiernan, Ian McElhinney, and more. "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we're excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure," wrote McGee.

Season 3 of "Derry Girls" was already greenlit by Channel 4, but production was delayed by the pandemic. Season 2 premiered back in March 2019. The show has gained international popularity after being released on Netflix, and it has been nominated twice for best-scripted comedy at the BAFTA TV Awards.